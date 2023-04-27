Man arrested in connection with assault that hospitalized another man in Rusk County

The 34-year-old man who was assaulted was ultimately taken to the hospital via a helicopter, the sheriff's office said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old man accused of assaulting another man who had to be taken to a hospital by a helicopter was arrested in Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating an aggravated assault on County Road 175 in the northern portion of the county.

The 34-year-old man who was assaulted was ultimately taken to the hospital via a helicopter after receiving CPR and family members were putting pressure on his wounds, the sheriff's office said.