Man arrested in connection with assault that hospitalized another man in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old man accused of assaulting another man who had to be taken to a hospital by a helicopter was arrested in Rusk County.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating an aggravated assault on County Road 175 in the northern portion of the county.
The 34-year-old man who was assaulted was ultimately taken to the hospital via a helicopter after receiving CPR and family members were putting pressure on his wounds, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies then located the suspect and arrested him. No other details are available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.