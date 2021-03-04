Brownsboro man killed in Henderson County crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:20 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 317, about five miles southeast of Murchison.

The preliminary investigation shows ta car, driven by Randy Hammond, 25, was traveling west on FM-317 and was attempting to take a curve to the left.

DPS says the vehicle, for an unknown reason, began to side -kid off the roadway into a south ditch. Officials say the vehicle went into a pasture where it struck a concrete culvert causing the driver to be ejected.

Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.