Man sentenced to 6 years in prison, 90 days in jail for impersonating public servant in Henderson County

The sentencing verdict was returned by the jury last Thursday around 8 p.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man found guilty of impersonating a public servant in Henderson County was sentenced to six years in prison and 90 days in the county jail last week.

Following a three-day trial, jurors found Travis Michael Torgeson guilty of impersonating a public servant and false identification as a peace officer, according to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office said Torgeson was sentenced to six years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and an $8,500 fine for impersonating public servant. He also received 90 days in the Henderson County Jail and a $500 fine for false identification as a peace officer.

“I am so proud of the hard work of our team," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "We will continue to work with law enforcement to fight for justice for all in Henderson County.”

Palmer added that her office appreciates the support from local law enforcement officials.