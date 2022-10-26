Teen wanted for capital murder out of Dallas arrested in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas — A teen accused of capital murder out of Dallas was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline.
Grand Saline Police Chief Jeremy Barker said his department helped the United States Marshals Service (Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force) to take Julio David Falcon, 17, into custody.
He was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street and booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center, Barker said.
"This was a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to keep our communities safe," Barker said. "Please keep in mind this is an open and ongoing investigation and not all details can or will be released at this time."
