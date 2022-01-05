Marion County Jail added to non-compliant list, cited for mental health checks

In a Dec. 17 report, an inspector noted three issues that the jail staff had failed in regarding inmates' mental health.

JEFFERSON, Texas — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has deemed the Marion County Jail non-compliant for not performing routine checks on inmates known to be suicidal, mentally ill or showing bizarre behavior and not filling out proper documents.

In a Dec. 17 report, Michael Gravitt, a TCJS inspector, noted three issues that the jail staff had failed in regarding inmates' mental health forms and checks.

Gravitt wrote in the report that jail employees were supposed to perform face-to-face observations at least every 30 minutes in places where inmates are known to possibly assault others, be potentially suicidal or mentally ill, or those who have demonstrated bizarre behavior are confined.

Based on documentation, the observations of inmates was greater than 30 minutes, such as around 45 minutes, on a routine basis. Gravitt said he determined the documented rounds were done through the facility camera system at the control station, which does not meet the specifications.

According to TCJS, the camera system can be used, but not in place of the required personal observation.

In another issue, jail staff failed on "multiple occasions" to notify a judge within 12 hours when required by law regarding positive results on a screening form for suicide and medical, mental or developmental impairments.

The state jail commission requires that an approved mental disabilities/suicide prevention screening instrument be completed immediately on all inmates admitted into the jail.

Gravitt's report states while reviewing medical files, he learned the jail staff was not filling out the screening form fully.