Marshall clinic among those receiving Texas Women’s Foundation grants

MARSHALL, Texas — Genesis Prime Care in Marshall is among several rural North and East Texas health care agencies to receive grants from the Texas Women’s Foundation.

TXWF has announced its second set of grants from its Health Care Access Fund totaling $420,000 to help women and girls access health care in underserved Texas communities in North and East Texas. As part of its Health Care Access Fund, Texas Women’s Foundation launched the Reproductive Freedom Initiative in 2022 to deliver urgent and long-term women’s healthcare programming to communities that desperately need resources.

With eight grants given earlier in the year totaling $487,125 in rural Texas communities, the foundation has now awarded a total of $907,125 to 15 deserving organizations.