Marshall man arrested after dead body found in Harrison County home

"I couldn’t be more pleased with how quickly an arrest was made in this case," Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher said.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Marshall man has been charged with murder after the body of a 64-year-old man was found over the weekend in a Harrison County home.

Christopher Cisco, 27, remains in the Harrison County Jail on a $250,000 bond in connection with the death of David Yale Allen, 64, of Marshall.

Allen was found dead inside a home on Carey Road in Marshall Saturday evening by a family member. Investigators then ruled the death as a homicide.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Cisco was identified as the suspect. After an arrest warrant was issued, he was located and arrested by Harrison County deputies with help from Marshall police, near the intersection of Karnack Highway and US Highway 59.