Marshall police investigating after man shot in home dies

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall police officers are investigating after a man died after he was found shot at a home early Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported a man was shot at a residence in the 600 block of Carter Street after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, who was later identified as Martie Person, 22, of Marshall, was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

The investigation into Person's death is ongoing and those with information should contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app