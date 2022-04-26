Tyler Public Library has released their programs for May

The Tyler Public Library has released their program schedule for the month of May. The program includes activities for both adults and children for all ages.

Youth Activities:

Art-O-Rama Afternoon in the Auditorium

On May 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., teens grade 8 through 12 are invited to join the library for a 20's-themed Danseum. This event is part dance and part museum, where they can learn about the 20's, make a headpiece and enjoy snacks! Dressing like the 20's is optional and guests are asked to RSVP.

STEAM Saturday in the Makerspace

On May 21 at 2 p.m., kids grade K through 12 can participate in the egg-drop challenge. Children are tasked with building a parachute to safely protect an egg dropping to the ground.

Homeschool Libratory in the Makerspace

The session in the month of May is themed "Sharks!" The activity is geared toward kids aged 5 through 12, and they will be able to learn about sharks of all kinds.

Library Under the Trees at various Tyler Parks

Join the Library staff for group reading; individual reading; singing; and crafts during a come-and-go program at different Tyler Parks every week:

May 6 | Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave.

| Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave. May 13 | Southside Park play area at 455 Shiloh Rd.

| Southside Park play area at 455 Shiloh Rd. May 20 | Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave.

| Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave. May 27 | Bergfeld Park play area at 1510 S. College Ave.

Study Buddies in the Makerspace

Study Buddies is a tutoring program for children grades K through 6 led by teen volunteers at the Library. The teen tutors help children with their assignments and schoolwork in math; science; social studies; reading; and language arts. Registration is required and all sessions will be held on May 5 and 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Storytimes at the Library in the Auditorium

The Library staff invites you to join them for reading; singing; activities; and playtime! There will be no storytimes on May 9 and 13, they will instead be holding Discovery Time Playgroup.

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 0 to 18 months.

Toddler Storytime | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 18 to 36 months.

Preschool Storytime | Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 3 to 6 years.

Discovery Time Playgroup in the Auditorium

This week-long activity is geared toward children 0-3 and their parents or caregivers. Families are able to play; learn; explore activities; and meet community specialists in a variety of early childhood development areas. This activity will be held in place of the Storytime at the Library.

Take-Home Kits for Kids at the Take-Home Kit Kiosk

Every month children of all ages are able to pick-up a fun and educational craft or project to take home. These kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are geared toward children of the following ages:

Early Childhood: Shape Pictures

Elementary: Clothespin Dragonfly

Tweens and Teens: Locker Magnet

Makerspace Activity at the Rover Activity Cart

The Rover Cart features a new STEAM-oriented activity every month for kids to partake in when they visit the Library. May's activity is called "Shape a World", where children are tasked with creating their own world with a variety of abstract shapes.

Adult Activities:

History at the Library: The Salem Witch Trials in the Auditorium

Join the Library staff as they walk through one of the most infamous moments in American History. The spring of 1692 has captivated the nation for 300 years, serving as a cautionary tale of hysteria and fear. There will be research, dioramas and more to help you learn about the Salem Witch Trials on the following days:

May 3 through 6 | Open 3 to 6:45 p.m.

May 7 and 8 | Open 1 to 4:45 p.m.

Basic Computer Classes in the Computer Lab

Space is limited. Call the Library at (903) 593-7323 to sign up for classes on the following days:

May 4: Digital Safety

May 18: Keyboard 101

Chess Club in the Makerspace

Check out the Chess Club to learn how to to play on the first Saturday at 10 a.m.

Club Read in the Makerspace

This month's book club to read and discuss Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan on the last Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

East Texas Genealogical Society in the Auditorium

Check out the East Texas Genealogical Society for all of those that love history and genealogy on the second Saturday at 2 p.m.

Meditation in the Makerspace

Adults are able to de-stress and learn meditation techniques in a group setting on the first and third Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Open Door Writing Group in the Makerspace

The best way to hone your writing skills is to write with your fellow scribes at the Library! Join the Open Door Writing Group as they share their work; discuss the writing process; and offer advice on Wednesdays at noon.

Quilting in the Makerspace

For all those that love to quilt, join the Quilting Group on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Tai Chi in the Auditorium

Adults can learn the martial art of Tai Chi on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Yoga in the Auditorium