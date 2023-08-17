Troup Tigers honor Cooper Reid at football season kickoff event

Even though he may not physically be on the field, it was clear his spirit and love for the game would always be on the sidelines.

TROUP, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming Texas high school football season, the Troup Tigers introduced their 2023 varsity football team.

Among those honored was senior Cooper Reid.

During the Tigers' homecoming game against Buffalo on Sept. 9, 2022, Reid suffered a severe head injury Since then, he has been in and out of hospitals and rehab centers but is making progress in his recovery.

Even though he may not physically be on the field alongside his teammates, it was clear his spirit and love for the game would always be on the sidelines.

Varsity players Tucker Howell and Ty Lovelady brought out Reid’s jersey as his name was called as part of the varsity football team.

"It’s an honor to be able to do that," Howell said. "I mean he’s with us every practice and every game so it’s pretty cool."

Seeing the crowd cheer meant a lot to Lovelady.

"It’s a whole community behind him," Lovelady said. "He has a bunch of support and a great community. It was pretty awesome when everyone just cheered and I know everyone is still praying for him," Lovelady said.

Troup varsity football coach Sam Wells said they always think about Reid.

"He’ll always be on our roster and he’ll be with us at all times," Wells said.

This season is going to be more than just a football game.

"Everything we do is we honor Cooper and that’s who we play for," Wells said.

For this tight knit group, it’s a game with a purpose.

"We all know we’re playing for cooper," Lovelady said.