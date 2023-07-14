POLICE: Minor arrested after fatally shooting East Texas man in head

MABANK, Texas — A minor has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an East Texas man.
According to the Mabank Police Department, on Thursday, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pharm Hills. When police arrived on scene, they found a man, identified as Peter Parker, 24, of Canton, with a gunshot wound to the head. Parker was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police say they took a juvenile male into custody. He was later booked into the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center for manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing.