Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was found dead late last week in a hiking area of the Utah desert after he was reported missing in mid-April.

The Millard County, Utah Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were searching for Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 21, of Longview, on April 18 and he was possibly in danger.

Deputies had located his vehicle in the West Desert of Millard County around the Notch Peak/Tule Valley area. He had his cell phone in the car.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said the Millard County Office of the Medical Examiner identified Brantley as the person who was found in the Notch Peak area of Millard County.

The cause of his death has not been determined yet, the sheriff's office said.