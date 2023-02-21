Authorities searching for missing Nacogdoches County teen

Sean William Fuller, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 17, leaving a residence in the 20000 block of S. FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to the NCSO, Sean William Fuller, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 17, leaving a residence in the 20000 block of S. FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.

Officials say Fuller was wearing a black, red, gray and white poncho-style hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Fuller stands 5'11 and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.