Authorities searching for missing Nacogdoches County teen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
According to the NCSO, Sean William Fuller, 16, was last seen Friday, Feb. 17, leaving a residence in the 20000 block of S. FM 225 in Nacogdoches County.
Officials say Fuller was wearing a black, red, gray and white poncho-style hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.
Fuller stands 5'11 and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on Fuller's whereabouts, contact the NCSO at 936-560-7777.