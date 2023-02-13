Longview Police asking public's help in locating missing woman

According to officials, Trinity Ross was last seen in Longview around the 300 block of West Marshall Ave. on Jan. 29.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the community's help in locating a missing woman.

Family members of Trinity Ross, 31, reported her missing on Feb. 1 to the Kilgore Police Department.

Investigation revealed Ross was last seen in Longview so the Longview Police Department has taken over this case.

Ross is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.