Longview Police asking public's help in locating missing woman

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the community's help in locating a missing woman.
Family members of Trinity Ross, 31, reported her missing on Feb. 1 to the Kilgore Police Department.
Investigation revealed Ross was last seen in Longview so the Longview Police Department has taken over this case.
According to officials, Ross was last seen in Longview around the 300 block of West Marshall Ave. on Jan. 29.
Ross is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.
Please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 for any information about Ross's whereabouts.