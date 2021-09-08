More than $1 Million in grants presented to East Texas Veteran Service Organizations

These grants will help support a variety of services offered to East Texas veterans including emergency financial aid, rental and mortgage assistance, transportation

TYLER, Texas — A special presentation for local veteran support organizations was held Wednesday at the Smith County Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Fund for Veterans Assistance (FVA) provided more than $1 million in grants to six organizations based in East Texas.

These grants will help support a variety of services offered to East Texas veterans including emergency financial aid, rental and mortgage assistance, transportation, and family support services.

Funding for these grants is generated through the Texas Lottery Commission's games designated for Veteran's support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.