TYLER, Texas — An East Texas organization is holding a day to celebrate kids in region.

According to the Texas African American Museum, "Amazing Kidsz Day" will take place on Friday, Apr. 7, from 12-4 p.m., at the museum located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tyler.

The free event will feature an Easter egg hunt, photo booth, live music and so much more!