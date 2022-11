Detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit then located and arrested Roberts.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman wanted on a murder charge out of Minnesota was arrested in Longview Monday.

Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder Monday after the Longview Police Department received a tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network, police said.

Police said she was wanted on the murder charge out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit then located and arrested Roberts.