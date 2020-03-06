TYLER, Texas — As many in the Tyler community march through downtown Tyler to let their voices be heard, many others participated in a prayer vigil to do the same Tuesday night.

Pastor of Jones Valley Community Church, C.O.G.I.C, Melton Timmons led the crowd in the vigil in prayer. A sea of people circled around to unite in prayer, support knew no age, gender or color.

"My brothers and sisters, that's what we need now more than anything," Timmons said. "We need a spirit of understanding."

Children stood alongside their parents and family members to hear leaders in the community, such as Mayor Martin Heins, Dr. Shirley McKeller and more, call for change.

"In the midst of fighting COVID-19, we also find ourselves fighting against the virus of racism." Timmons added.

Nehemiah Bell joined the vigil with some of his family members.

"It doesn't feel good because they are going to keep on doing this to black people." Nehemiah said.



At only 10 years old, Nehemiah says he is fighting to have hope that the world he wakes up to every day changes for the better.

"You are literately watching a white cop on top of a black man choking him to death." Nehemiah said. "He was crouching down with his knee on his neck and he was begging for his life. That's why."

While learning the basics of the ABCs and nursery rhymes, Karesa Jones says black children are also learning the basics of living in America. They are lessons she has to teach her children each day.

"Sadly to say, we have to teach them how to survive," Jones said. "Whenever she's driving and she see's a police car behind her she just clinches up and gets scared. I don't want her to have to live her life in fear."

As several people prayed along with Pastor Timmons and Reverend Orenthia Mason, children like Janson Henson are not only declaring their beliefs for justice, but doing it while standing bold with pride.

"I'm proud of my skin color. I'm proud to be black," Henson said.

