Nacogdoches ISD student arrested in connection with social media threat

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches ISD student was arrested Tuesday on a terroristic threat charge after police determined a social media threat to be a hoax.

The school district said Tuesday that one student was arrested following an investigation into a social media post. The arrest of another student is expected soon.

This offense is a third-degree felony, which means if a person is found guilty they could face between two to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.



"The Nacogdoches ISD Police Department investigated this threat expeditiously in an effort to restore the safety and well-being of the students and staff of Nacogdoches ISD," the district said in a statement.

Nacogdoches ISD also investigated a social media threat Monday and the high school was placed on a "hold," meaning access to the school was limited.