Nacogdoches officials identify man accused of taking two children after deadly shooting in Houston

Romanus Anthony Robertson III is accused of killing his girlfriend's ex-husband and taking off with two children from Harris County.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches officials have identified the man accused of killing his girlfriend's ex-husband and taking off with two children from Harris County.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department (NPD), officers received information from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department that a wanted person was believed to be travelling through Nacogdoches. NPD officers were provided with a suspect and suspect vehicle description.

NPD officers located the suspect's vehicle at a local business. The suspect, identified as Romanus Anthony Robertson III, was taken into custody without incident.

An adult female passenger, identified as Jasmine Khalil Johnson A.K.A. Jasmine Khalil Whitmore, was found to have two outstanding warrants out of Harris County for aggravated assault and was also arrested.

The two children who had been the subject of an Amber Alert were located in the vehicle. They were unharmed and in good health. Texas Child Protective Services are working on reuniting them with family.