The city says the center will be closed for the "next few days."

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The C.L. Simon Recreation Center in Nacogdoches is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Nacogdoches, the center will be closed for the next few days in order to deep clean and sanitize, as well as to continually monitor staffers for any symptoms.

The center is located at 1112 North Street.