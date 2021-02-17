Neighbors help elderly siblings in freezing temperatures

The siblings are both around 70 years old, and one is barely mobile.

TYLER, Texas — Annabel Apilado and her boyfriend are good Samaritans to their elderly, disabled neighbors. They reside on the west side of Tyler near the Rose Garden, where many residents are left without electricity.

The elderly neighbors of Apilado and Alvarez are siblings, who are both around 70 years old, and one is barely mobile. They have no vehicle and no cell phone to communicate in any way.

Apilado and Alvarez are accustomed to taking their neighbors grocery shopping when needed, this was a normal routine, especially since the elderly siblings have weekly prescriptions they need to pick up regularly.

If you are experiencing loss of power in your homes, please check out this information on local Warming Centers! pic.twitter.com/CzZVilse4X — CityofTyler (@CityofTyler) February 16, 2021