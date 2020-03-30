SMITH COUNTY, Texas — According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET HEALTH) website, Smith County now has 32 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The 32nd case was confirmed on Sunday.

Smith County has also recorded one coronavirus-related death.

NET Health

Other East Texas counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 3

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

