Camfil USA announces new $45 million Kilgore manufacturing facility

Officials announced Camfil USA’s plans to build a new air filtration manufacturing facility in Kilgore’s Synergy Park.

KILGORE, Texas — Exciting and amazing is how Kilgore Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Lisa Denton described a deal expected to bring a new $45 million manufacturing facility to the city.

Officials on Monday announced Camfil USA’s plans to build a new air filtration manufacturing facility in Kilgore’s Synergy Park. According to the company, the facility will be 350,000 square feet occupying 43 acres with a scheduled opening of late 2023.

Kilgore City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the designation of a new reinvestment zone and tax abatement agreement with Camfil USA paving the way for the Sweden-based manufacturer’s new facility. As part of the agreement, the company has pledged the facility will create a minimum of 124 new jobs.

Denton said Camfil USA’s commitment to building the facility in Synergy Park will help the economy by adding new construction, helping to diversify the economy and by making Kilgore a more attractive destination for foreign investment.

“During this time, we have been competing with a number of other very competitive communities,” she said. “While Kilgore is home to several high-impact employers, this project is the highest-impact attraction project in Kilgore’s economic development history, which is exciting and amazing.”