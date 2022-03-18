x
'The day a generation died': New London marks 85th anniversary of school explosion

The 294 people who died in this tragedy will be remembered at London Museum which will be open all day at no charge for visitors who are interested in the history.

On an afternoon 85 years ago today, a natural gas leak caused an explosion in East Texas that remains the worst school tragedy in America’s history. 

The explosion on March 18, 1937, leveled the London High and Junior High school building in Rusk County and killed 294 people — mostly children.

Miles Toler, former president of the New London Ex-Students Association, referred to the explosion as "the day a generation died."

