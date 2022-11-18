No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed, Williams said.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week.

Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.

Williams said it was comforting to see local police partners working together with JISD administration to quickly bring the incident to a close.