Operating Conditions Notice issued by ERCOT ahead of 'extreme hot weather'

TYLER, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing an Operating Conditions Notice (OCN) with the potential of extreme heat in Texas.

The notice is in effect Friday, June 10 - Monday, June 13, when temperatures are forecasted above 103°F.

The alert states:

"ERCOT is issuing an OCN for the extreme hot weather with forecasted temperatures to be above 103°F in the North Central and South Central weather zones, from Friday, June 10, 2022 until Monday, June 13, 2022.

According to ERCOT, an OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued in anticipation of a possible Emergency Condition.

