Official: Person of interest in custody after "kill list" reported at Spring Hill ISD

Longview Police Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said, “Yes, it has been reported to us and yes a person of interest is in custody.”

"Safety is the number one priority for Spring Hill ISD," Superintendent Penny Fleet wrote on the district's Facebook page. "The high school encountered an incident today that required coordinated action by district administration, the school resource officer, and the Longview police department. The situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe. SHISD will continue to follow policy and student code of conduct requirements in all situations. The administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety. School will continue tomorrow as scheduled."