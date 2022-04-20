Officials pull body from East Texas lake

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the body was recovered near Tom Finley Park, in between Seven Points and Gun Barrel City.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County law enforcement is investigating after a body was pulled from Cedar Creek Lake.

Officials say the person they found had been reported missing prior.

Gun Barrel City police and the Texas Game Warden's Office launched a search for the person earlier in the day and the body was sent for autopsy.