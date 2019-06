POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Michael John Butcher, 19, was reported missing on Thursday from his home on Farm-to-Market Road 1988 in Goodrich.

Following a lengthy search, the PCSO says they found Butcher's body on Friday after he apparently crashed his 4-wheeler.

The PCSO wishes to extend their deepest condolences as Butcher's family grieves their tragic loss.