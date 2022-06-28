Officials: Unattended grill causes significant fire damage to Longview house

Before the crews put out the fire, the blaze caused about $4,000 in damage to the house. The two people at home during the fire were not injured, LFD said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials reported Monday that an unattended grill caused a house fire in Longview over the weekend, leading to about $4,000 in damage.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the backside of a house in the 500 block of Young Street Saturday afternoon.

A grill left unattended had dropped hot embers onto the dry vegetation/grass and the fire spread to the house, according to the fire department.

