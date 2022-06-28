Officials: Unattended grill causes significant fire damage to Longview house

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials reported Monday that an unattended grill caused a house fire in Longview over the weekend, leading to about $4,000 in damage.
According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the backside of a house in the 500 block of Young Street Saturday afternoon.
A grill left unattended had dropped hot embers onto the dry vegetation/grass and the fire spread to the house, according to the fire department.
Before the crews put out the fire, the blaze caused about $4,000 in damage to the house. The two people at home during the fire were not injured, LFD said.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles responded to the scene.