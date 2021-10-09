Officials working to offload toxic, flammable chemical after tanker overturns in Athens

ATHENS, Texas — The City of Athens has blocked of roadways after a tanker overturned Friday night.
According to the city, around 9 p.m., a tanker heading south on Highway 19, just north of Athens, tipped over while entering the eastbound ramp of Loop 7. The tanker truck began releasing propylene — a fuel gas that is both flammable and toxic.
The police and fire department set up a command station and implemented a one-mile evacuation surrounding the wreck site.
As of 12:45 p.m., officials are working to offload the propylene and the utmost care is being taken to safely resolve this issue.
Currently, there isn't an estimated timeline for completing the cleanup.
