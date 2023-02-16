Ore City man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of guitars, equipment from Harrison County home

Diana community members were able to identify the man as Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41, of Ore City, and deputies issued two warrants for burglary and criminal mischief.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An Ore City man accused of stealing almost $10,000 worth of guitars and band equipment in Harrison County was arrested after the homeowner shared photos of the man on Facebook.

Harrison County deputies responded to the Diana area on Feb. 8 to find that the guitars and band equipment were stolen during a home burglary. The man was caught on security cameras and the homeowner shared screenshots on Facebook, the sheriff's office said.

Diana community members were able to identify the man as Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41, of Ore City, and deputies issued two warrants for burglary and criminal mischief.

Investigators and deputies later found Chapman in the Hallsville area and arrested him. Most of the stolen equipment has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to the sheriff's office.

“I want to thank the Ore City and Diana communities for helping us solve this case to hold the suspect accountable and return the property to its rightful owners," Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said. "We love helping and serving our communities, and we appreciate their continued trust and support.”