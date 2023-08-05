Local business on a mission to educate East Texans on surviving an active shooter scenario

Mark Seguin says he's provided more and more training in the past couple of years.

TYLER, Texas — As mass shootings are on the rise across our country, a Tyler company has a mission to education people on what to do if they're caught in an active shooter scenario.

Since 2003, TBG Solutions has been protecting peoples' identities and legal rights by training them for different situations.

Founder of TBG Solutions Mark Seguin said these shooters are causing people to not feel safe when they go out. He said this is horrible, but you can be prepared by having a plan.

"They’ve gotten out of hand across the country, so it seems to be our number one requested training as of late," Seguin said.

As gun violence is on the rise, the company is providing active shooter training to ensure people are aware of what to do if and when a shooting happens. Seguin says his company has seen an increase in trainings in the past couple years.

"It’s totally affecting it because people are like, oh yeah, we need to do that," Seguin said.

Mark Tang is an administrator at Elkhart Oaks Care Center. He said he plans to put into practice what he learned.

"Run, hide, or fight – that’s attack. My goal is to share with my employees and my church members what is the best way we can handle an active shooter if that were to happen," Tang said.

Seguin adds you need to be aware of your surroundings and who may be around you.

"You need to see who is carrying what, who looks out of place, who looks nervous," Seguin said.

A simple thing we can do now when going out in public is to stay alert, and off our phones and know where your exits are.

"I don’t live in fear, but I live in a constant safety mind," Seguin said.

Valeria Collins attended the training and said it's something she keeps on her mind when she goes out.

"Concerned about shooters, always have been," Collins said.

It’s a constant state of fear that we all live in that almost became a reality for Collins when she went to a Luby's in Killeen the day before a gunman killed 23 people.

"I could see in my mind’s view of this person going through the door and all these people with their trays sitting," Collins said. "It was a very nice place, something that you would not think there would be an active shooter there."

Bottom line, Seguin said to have an attack plan ready in advance. He adds that most incidents could be avoidable ahead of time if you see something, to say something.