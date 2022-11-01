"Pars Fore Paws" golf outing helps raise money for SPCA of East Texas

This is the first year for the event, with more than 150 teams registered for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — More than 150 teams signed up for a game on the green at Cascade Country Club in Tyler Monday afternoon.

The "Pars Fore Paws" golf outing, organized by Cindi Featherson-Shields, was held with a purpose of raising money for the SPCA of East Texas.

"Golfers here today are going to be playing for a wonderful cause, our puppies and kitties of the neighborhoods of East Texas," Featherson-Shields said.

Following an early luncheon and a few practice swings, the golfers began with a shotgun start at noon.

Players had the opportunity to try their luck on raffles and a silent auction filled with gear perfectly suited for any golf enthusiast.

SPCA of East Texas Founder Deborah Dobbs said thanks to events like this and generous donations, the organization is able to continue it's mission.

"These proceeds will go towards all of the programs for rescue and adoption," Dobbs said.