Patrick Mahomes to be featured in Netflix documentary series about NFL quarterbacks

Mahomes' newly formed 2PM Productions will produce the series.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be featured in a Netflix new docu-series taking a look at three NFL quarterbacks in the 2022 season.

The series titled NFL: Quarterback takes a unique look at each season through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. Along with Mahomes, the series will also feature Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. The show will follow the three quarterbacks on and off the field and premiere this summer, according to the NFL.

In the announcement, the NFL said this is the first time that quarterbacks have been mic'd up for every single game of a season, showcasing some of the biggest moments of the season.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," Mahomes said in the NFL's announcement. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said in the statement that being an NFL quarterback is a unique experience with incredible ups and downs.

"Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB," Manning said.