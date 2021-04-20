UPDATE: Police identify man killed after being struck by vehicle near intersection of Troup Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Tyler.
According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of Troup Highway, near Brosang's.
Officials say Timothy Nickelbur, 30, of Tyler, was walking west crossing Troup Hwy., not in a marked crosswalk. A southbound vehicle did not see him and hit him.
Nickelbur was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police are still on scene directing traffic as investigators determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
