Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup in Nacogdoches County

LONGVIEW, Texas — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday Aug. 28, around 10:20 p.m. on State Highway 7, just west of Farm-To-Market Road 2782.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a pickup, driven by Salvador Aguinaga, 33, of Pollok, was traveling westbound. DPS says the pedestrian walked from the center of the roadway and into the westbound lane where he was struck by the truck.

Aguinaga and a passenger in his vehicle we uninjured.

The pedestrian was identified as James Davis, 22, of Diboll, was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.