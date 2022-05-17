Pedestrian killed after getting struck by tractor-trailer on I-20 in Gregg County

Johnny M. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Mississippi man died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle after he had walked onto Interstate 20 near Longview.

Johnny M. Powell, 60, of Jackson, Mississippi, was previously driving eastbound on I-20 when the vehicle ran off the road to the south possibly due to unsafe speed for the wet roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Powell then walked north to I-20, and Rodney D. Slaughter, 25, of Dallas, was driving east in a 2017 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer on I-20 and struck Powell who had walked onto the roadway.