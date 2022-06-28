Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Camp County

Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Camp County EMS responded.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAMP COUNTY, Texas —

A 39-year-old man was killed after a vehicle struck him while walking on a highway in Camp County Monday night.

According to the Camp County Sheriff's Office, Tony Daniel Gross was walking along U.S. Highway 271 at around 9:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit him as it turned onto County Road 4114.