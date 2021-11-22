Pedestrian killed in Tyler on N. Beckham

An investigation of the scene indicated that Alicia Lopez, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham, not at a marked crosswalk.

TYLER, Texas — A 70-year-old woman was killed after a vehicle struck her on N. Beckham Ave in Tyler.

Tyler Police officers responded to the call on Monday, Nov. 22 around 3 p.m.

An investigation of the scene indicated that Alicia Lopez, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham, not at a marked crosswalk. A northbound vehicle did not see her and struck Lopez.

Lopez was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham but died as a result of her injuries.