x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed in Tyler on N. Beckham

An investigation of the scene indicated that Alicia Lopez, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham, not at a marked crosswalk.
Credit: CBS19

TYLER, Texas — A 70-year-old woman was killed after a vehicle struck her on N. Beckham Ave in Tyler. 

Tyler Police officers responded to the call on Monday, Nov. 22 around 3 p.m.

An investigation of the scene indicated that Alicia Lopez, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham, not at a marked crosswalk. A northbound vehicle did not see her and struck Lopez.

Lopez was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham but died as a result of her injuries.

At this time, officers have cleared the scene of the accident. This case is still under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

CDC clears all adults for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots