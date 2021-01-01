People 65 and older rush to Harvey Hall to get COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine was originally planned for 1A candidates, such as healthcare workers and first responders, but word spread quickly, and many flocked to the event.

TYLER, Texas — A vaccination event was held at Harvey Hall this week for type 1A vaccine candidates, such as healthcare workers and first responders, but was quickly overrun with people 65 and over as the governor gave orders to allow vaccinations for 1B candidates, people 65 and over.

"We registered people in our tier A, first responder category," said George Roberts with NETHealth. "The 65 and over crowd heard about this through the grapevine and they came to our event. We wanted to take care of them, so we took care of them.

There were 114 tier 1A people who got vaccinated on Tuesday, but the total of number vaccinated Wednesday was 588 with the majority of them in the senior category. Another 260 were vaccinated this morning before they had to close down when they ran out of vaccine.