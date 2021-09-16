Marshall police investigating after 2 people, dog seriously injured by pickup truck

The MPD asks any witnesses with additional information to contact them at (903) 935-4575 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (903) 935-9969.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is investigating after two people and a dog were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the MPD, around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatch received multiple calls regarding two people who were seriously injured and could not initially explain what happened to them near the intersection of Sun Pl. and Five Notch Rd.

The investigation revealed the two victims and their dog had been hit from behind by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Five Notch Rd.

The truck is described as a light-colored 2019 Dodge Ram. The pickup will likely have damage on the front passenger side of the vehicle.