Police investigating after boy found dead with gunshot wound in Marshall roadway

Police said the boy was found dead when officers arrived and no other information will be released at this time because he was underage.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Police are investigating after a child was found dead in a roadway in Marshall with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. regarding a boy's body found lying in the roadway in the 1800 block of Alexander Street.

Police said the boy was found dead when officers arrived and no other information will be released at this time because he was underage.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and police say evidence shows the boy's body had been lying in the street long enough for at least two cars to drive by, but they did not call police.