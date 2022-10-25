x
Local News

Police investigating after ex-employee said she used City of Longview credit card for personal expenses

Some city employees have access to credit cards as part of their jobs, and Yeakley said the city has policies and procedures in place to ensure "proper management."

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses.

City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter.

"She self-reported that it had occurred over an 18-month period," Yeakley said, starting in early 2021 until she informed her supervisor of the "misappropriation of funds."

Read more from the Longview News-Journal.

    

