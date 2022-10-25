Police investigating after ex-employee said she used City of Longview credit card for personal expenses

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter.
"She self-reported that it had occurred over an 18-month period," Yeakley said, starting in early 2021 until she informed her supervisor of the "misappropriation of funds."
