6 men, including 4 East Texans, accused of attempting to solicit sex from children in undercover DPS sting

All six have been booked into the Smith County Jail, DPS reported. The purpose of the operation is "to identify and apprehend sexual predators."

TYLER, Texas — Six men, including four from East Texas, have been charged with online solicitation of a minor after a sting led by undercover Texas Department of Public Safety special agents.

The following men have been charged with online solicitation of a minor, DPS said Friday:

Peyton Brewer 20 of Troup

Kevin Bokoutou 21 of Dallas

Luis Lopez 30 of Jacksonville

Christopher Terrell 41 of Troup

Rayme Everett, 22 of Tyler

Jeremy Martin, 42 of Dekalb

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tyler Police Department, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) and the Texas Highway Patrol all participated in the operation.