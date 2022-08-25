Tyler woman sentenced to 6 years for sex trafficking young girls

On Tuesday, Aaron Wallace pleaded guilty to the same charge and received 10 years in prison, jail records show.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to her involvement in the kidnapping and sex trafficking of two girls into Louisiana.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea to promotion of prostitution in the 241st District Court. She was then given six years in prison, according to Smith County Jail records.

She also received 181 days for time served in the Smith County Jail.

Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, and Fletcher were arrested in February and later indicted in May in connection with accusations of trafficking young girls into Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Wallace pleaded guilty to the same charge and received 10 years in prison, jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, a mother contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 saying that she had not seen her daughter or the friend she was with since Feb. 13. She believed the girl was getting sex trafficked.

The two girls left in a red four-door vehicle that was driven by Wallace. The mother said she was texting her daughter, but the messages stopped on Feb. 15. One of the girls’ boyfriend was also receiving texts from the girl. These messages were asking for help, the affidavit stated.

The girl’s boyfriend said he called the Tyler Police Department. In some of the texts, the girl told her boyfriend that she was going to Shreveport and she needed help getting out of the house she was at, the document read.

A police officer said in the document that Fletcher in a video told the girl’s boyfriend the girl was hers now, according to the affidavit.

Both girls said they were put into the vehicle against their will, the affidavit stated.

In an interview with police, a girl said they drove to a Shreveport hotel and the two girls were sex trafficked by Fletcher, Wallace and an unknown driver.