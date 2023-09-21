Popular breakfast, brunch café coming to Tyler soon

Another Broken Egg Cafe , which has a location in Shreveport and a few in the Dallas area, will be located near South Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd very soon, according to the Tyler real estate company, Drake Real Estate and Investments.

Ray Pynes and Lacy Gailligan, co-owner of the upcoming Another Broken Egg Cafe in Tyler, said in a statement that they've been asked by their Shreveport customers many times about when Another Broken Egg Cafe would open in Tyler.

'It's thrilling to think that we're finally making it happen with the help of Brent and Drake Real Estate & Investments," said Pynes and Gailligan said. "Working with Brent has been awesome - he really got to know our needs and the requirements of the brand. Once we found the perfect spot, he continued to support us by helping to manage requests at the property, whether it was taking photos for the architect and saving us a trip down to Tyler or simply stopping by to check on the place."