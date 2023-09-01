Ohayo Sushi restaurant now open in Tyler to rave reviews

The building that housed Traditions Restaurant, which employees said closed without warning in January, is now open as a seafood and Japanese fusion restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired in January 2023.

The wait is over for all-you-can-eat sushi in Tyler. The Ohayo Sushi restaurant opened its doors to the public last week.

The building that housed Traditions Restaurant, which employees said closed without warning in January, is now open as a seafood and Japanese fusion restaurant.

A soft opening was held Thursday, according to general manager Jimmy Lu. Lu told the Tyler Paper in a previous interview he was excited to open in the area.