According to Oncor, a buzzard tripped out two feeders at the Flint substation that led to an outage affecting about 6,000 customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Many in the South Tyler area experienced a sudden power outage Thursday evening.

But, why did that occur?

According to Oncor, a buzzard tripped out two feeders at the Flint substation that led to an outage affecting about 6,000 customers.